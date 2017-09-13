Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and George Clooney answer calls to help hurricane victims

Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Leonardo Di Caprio have raised money for victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Telethons were held in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville and also included performances from Demi Lovato and Usher.

"We don't want you guys to just watch," Justin Bieber told viewers as he picked up the phone in LA.

"We want you guys to be a part of this and donate whatever you can, it doesn't have to be much."

Bruce Willis, Al Pacino, Malin Akerman, Tracy Morgan, Uzo Aduba, Steve Buscemi also helped take donations at a studio in New York's Times Square.

Hurricane Irma is being blamed for at least 18 deaths in the US since it struck on Sunday, including 12 in Florida.

A quarter of homes in the Florida Keys have been wrecked. Nearly seven million have been left without power.

In August, thousands of people were left homeless and dozens died following flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

At the New York benefit, Nicki Minaj and rapper Travis Scott also took calls at the hour-long telethon.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts were also at the fundraiser in LA.

Proceeds will go to a number of charities, including Save the Children and the Rebuild Texas Fund.

Selena Gomez, who is the most followed person on Instagram, posted an emotional video to her 126 million followers urging people to help one another.

