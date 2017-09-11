Kim Kardashian criticises surrogate baby claims, says reports are 'super invasive'

Kim Kardashian-West says reports that she's expecting a third child via a surrogate are "super invasive".

Several newspapers and magazines had claimed Kim and Kanye were planning on adding to their family with another woman carrying the child.

She told E! News: "I've definitely seen a lot of things, [but] we've never confirmed anything."

The reality TV star says she decided to clear the air during a trip to New York Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian-West didn't outright deny claims she was planning on having more children.

She's already mum to four-year-old North West and one-year-old Saint West.

"I think when we're ready to talk about it we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just [commenting]," she said.

"There's so many details out there, and we have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready."

At the same event in New York, the 36-year-old says she also wanted to set the record straight about her activity on social media.

In an article in The Telegraph, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne criticised the model for posting nude pictures on Instagram.

"Kim says she's doing everything in the name of feminism, but that's not feminism," she said.

"Those girls live off their bodies. Half of LA has been through them, and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear, is about sex - not female progress."

Kim Kardashian reacted to Sharon Osbourne's quotes saying she was proud of her body.

"First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' [I] never said that.

"So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous.

"I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.

"But I've never been like the free the nipple kind of girl so... if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really stupid."

