Polish death metal band Decapitated accused of kidnapping woman in US after gig

Death metal group Decapitated have been arrested in LA after being accused of holding a woman against her will following a gig in Washington State.

The Polish band were held in California and charged with kidnapping.

Decapitated are waiting to be taken back to Spokane, where the crime is alleged to have taken place.

The local police department says the incident took place in the early hours of 1 September after the band performed at the city's The Pin music venue.

"Spokane Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane," wrote Cpl Teresa Fuller from Spokane City Police department in a statement on its website.

"A patrol officer responded and assisted the victim. The report was then sent to the Special Victim's Unit for follow up.

"Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with assistance from the LA County SO, the four males were taken into custody for 1st Degree Kidnapping in Santa Ana this morning."

Michal Lysejko, 27, Waclaw J. Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Wiecek, 30, from the band are said to be cooperating with authorities.

According to Spokane's Spokesman-Review, a lawyer for the Polish group says they deny the charges.

"There is another side to this," said Steve Graham.

"We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms.

"I made it clear that I could get the guys up here ASAP and they would cooperate."

Decapitated have been performing shows on their Double Homicide tour with Australian deathcore band, Thy Art Is Murder.

They had been due to play 13 more dates across North America, including New York's Gramercy Theatre, before returning to Europe.

