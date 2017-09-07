Justin Timberlake revealed as mystery Foo Fighters 'collaborator'

Justin Timberlake has been revealed as the mystery guest on the new Foo Fighters album, Concrete and Gold.

Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone that the singer hung out with the band at LA's EastWest studios.

"We'd drink whiskey in the parking lot," he said.

"He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, 'Can I sing on your record? I don't want to push it, but - I just want to be able to tell my friends.'"

Rumours started about who the mystery star was after Dave Grohl was interviewed by Radio 1's Annie Mac.

When asked about the recording of the new album, the frontman said: "We've made the biggest sounding Foo Fighters song we've ever made. I think it's going to take people by surprise.

"We have a bunch of guests. There's one who is probably the biggest pop star in the world who sings back-up... and we're not telling anyone who it is."

Dave Grohl has now revealed that the mystery person he was referring to was Justin Timberlake.

But it seems the 36-year-old singer doesn't play much of a part on Concrete and Gold - the band's ninth studio album.

He basically sang "la la la" in some backing vocals on one track with Dave Grohl saying he "nailed it".

Other star contributions on the record include Paul McCartney playing drums and vocals from the Kills' Alison Mosshart and Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman.

