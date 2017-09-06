Stormzy handed best solo artist prize at GQ Awards by Jeremy Corbyn

Stormzy was handed the best solo artist prize at the GQ Men of the Year awards by Jeremy Corbyn.

The star was part of the #Grime4Corbyn campaign before the general election this year which saw major grime artists publicly backing the Labour leader.

Pele was given the inspiration award by England manager Gareth Southgate.

This year's ceremony took place at London's Tate Modern, where Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was presented with the icon prize by Simon Pegg.

"I say that despite the fact he has a much bigger part in The Force Awakens than I do, but don't worry, in The Last Jedi I promise you, my part will be twice as big," he said on stage.

"I know what you want to ask. Do you have any advice on how we too can be icons?

"It's really rather simple, step one, blow up a Death Star. You will gain the good will and deep gratitude of untold millions and it will last a lifetime.

"Once you've established yourself as an icon of virtue and heroism like Luke, go for the Joker, an icon of villainy and depravity."

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final, was handed the legend prize.

Zayn Malik was named most stylish man, but his gong was collected on his behalf by model Selah Marley.

Adwoa Aboah, the model he starred opposite in a fashion campaign for Versus, was named woman of the year.

The editor's special award was handed out to 80s Netflix drama Stranger Things.

Suicide Squad star Jared Leto was named actor of the year.

"Thank you for reminding me dreams do exist," he told the audience.

"Yes, you can in fact be named GQ's worst dressed man of 2013, look it up, and with some hard work, an Oscar and a Gucci deal, end up right here on stage with the best of them."

The singer and actor says he's been "educated by that pinnacle of British art and culture, the legendary Benny Hill. He taught me what boobs are".

Happy Valley's James Norton was crowned breakthrough actor, while the stars of The Grand Tour - Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond - were the TV personalities award winners.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was named rock 'n' roll star and Kurupt FM were named best garage act.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was given the politician of the year gong by Tinie Tempah, while boxer Anthony Joshua was handed the sportsman gong by Idris Elba.

Other stars handing out prizes at the ceremony included Rita Ora, Gordon Ramsay, Jaden Smith and David Walliams.

The winners in full are...

Solo artist - Stormzy

Editor's special award - Stranger Things

Creative maverick - Sergei Polunin

Special achievement - Antonio Conte

Breakthrough designer - Grace Wales Bonner

Garage Act - Kurupt FM

Designer - Christopher Bailey

Band - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Breakthrough actor - James Norton

Most stylish man - Zayn Malik

Legend - Sir Geoff Hurst

Woman of the year - Adwoa Aboah

TV Personalities - The Grand Tour

Maddox Gallery artist - Wolfgang Tillmans

Comedians - Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon

Rock 'n Roll star - Liam Gallagher

Sportsman - Anthony Joshua

Politician - Sadiq Khan

Actor - Jared Leto

Inspiration - Pele

Icon - Mark Hamill

