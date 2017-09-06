Stormzy handed best solo artist prize at GQ Awards by Jeremy Corbyn

06/09/17

Stormzy and Jeremy Corbyn

Stormzy was handed the best solo artist prize at the GQ Men of the Year awards by Jeremy Corbyn.

The star was part of the #Grime4Corbyn campaign before the general election this year which saw major grime artists publicly backing the Labour leader.

Pele was given the inspiration award by England manager Gareth Southgate.

This year's ceremony took place at London's Tate Modern, where Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was presented with the icon prize by Simon Pegg.

"I say that despite the fact he has a much bigger part in The Force Awakens than I do, but don't worry, in The Last Jedi I promise you, my part will be twice as big," he said on stage.

Mark Hamill and Simon Pegg

"I know what you want to ask. Do you have any advice on how we too can be icons?

"It's really rather simple, step one, blow up a Death Star. You will gain the good will and deep gratitude of untold millions and it will last a lifetime.

"Once you've established yourself as an icon of virtue and heroism like Luke, go for the Joker, an icon of villainy and depravity."

Pele
Image caption "After playing 30 years of football, 25 in Brazil and the last five in the United States, I have to pay the bill."

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final, was handed the legend prize.

Zayn Malik was named most stylish man, but his gong was collected on his behalf by model Selah Marley.

Adwoa Aboah, the model he starred opposite in a fashion campaign for Versus, was named woman of the year.

Adwoa Aboah and Poppy Delevingne
Image caption Adwoa Aboah was handed her award by Poppy Delevingne

The editor's special award was handed out to 80s Netflix drama Stranger Things.

Noah Schnapp (left), Caleb McLaughlin (centre) and Gaten Matarazzo with Natalie Dormer
Image caption Noah Schnapp (left), Caleb McLaughlin (centre) and Gaten Matarazzo appeared with British actress Natalie Dormer

Suicide Squad star Jared Leto was named actor of the year.

"Thank you for reminding me dreams do exist," he told the audience.

Annabelle Wallis and Jared Leto
Image caption Jared Leto was given his GQ Award by Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis

"Yes, you can in fact be named GQ's worst dressed man of 2013, look it up, and with some hard work, an Oscar and a Gucci deal, end up right here on stage with the best of them."

The singer and actor says he's been "educated by that pinnacle of British art and culture, the legendary Benny Hill. He taught me what boobs are".

Happy Valley's James Norton was crowned breakthrough actor, while the stars of The Grand Tour - Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond - were the TV personalities award winners.

Tuppence Middleton and James Norton
Image caption James Norton was given his award by War & Peace and Sense8 actress Tuppence Middleton
James May, Richard Hammond, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan
Image caption James May and Richard Hammond from The Grand Tour posed with Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan from The Trip

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was named rock 'n' roll star and Kurupt FM were named best garage act.

Liam Gallagher
Kurupt FM

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was given the politician of the year gong by Tinie Tempah, while boxer Anthony Joshua was handed the sportsman gong by Idris Elba.

Anthony Joshua and Idris Elba

Other stars handing out prizes at the ceremony included Rita Ora, Gordon Ramsay, Jaden Smith and David Walliams.

Gordon Ramsay and Jaden Smith

The winners in full are...

Solo artist - Stormzy

Editor's special award - Stranger Things

Creative maverick - Sergei Polunin

Sergei Polunin
Image caption Sergei Polunin, 27, is a Ukrainian ballet dancer, actor and model

Special achievement - Antonio Conte

Breakthrough designer - Grace Wales Bonner

Garage Act - Kurupt FM

Designer - Christopher Bailey

Christopher Bailey
Image caption Christopher Bailey MBE is the chief creative and chief executive officer of Burberry

Band - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Breakthrough actor - James Norton

Most stylish man - Zayn Malik

Legend - Sir Geoff Hurst

Sir Geoff Hurst
Image caption Sir Geoff Hurst is the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

Woman of the year - Adwoa Aboah

TV Personalities - The Grand Tour

Maddox Gallery artist - Wolfgang Tillmans

Wolfgang Tillmans and Winnie Harlow
Image caption Wolfgang Tillmans was handed his award by model Winnie Harlow

Comedians - Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon

Rock 'n Roll star - Liam Gallagher

Sportsman - Anthony Joshua

Politician - Sadiq Khan

Actor - Jared Leto

Inspiration - Pele

Icon - Mark Hamill

Vanessa White, Jake Whitehall, David Walliams and Jourdan Dunn
Image caption Vanessa White, Jake Whitehall, David Walliams and Jourdan Dunn appeared on the red carpet
Nick Grimshaw, Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley and Tinie Tempah
Image caption Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw was there as were newlyweds Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley plus Tinie Tempah

