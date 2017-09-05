Emmerdale wins big at TV Choice Awards taking best soap, actor and actress
Emmerdale has won every major soap prize at this year's TV Choice Awards.
The ITV series was voted best soap, while Ryan Hawley and Charlotte Bellamy were named top soap actor and actress.
Sally Dexter was announced as the best soap newcomer at London's Dorchester Hotel.
ITV crime series Broadchurch picked up three awards, including best drama, and best actor and actress for lead pair David Tennant and Olivia Colman.
The Great British Bake Off's former judge, Mary Berry, was honoured for outstanding contribution to television.
BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing was named best talent show, while I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! was named best reality series.
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway scooped the prize for best entertainment show.
The award for best new drama went to Little Boy Blue, based on the murder of Liverpool child Rhys Jones, and best family drama went to Call The Midwife.
The finale of Peter Kay's Car Share was given the honour of best comedy.
This Morning was named best daytime show for the second year in a row.
The winners at this year's TV Choice Awards are...
Best soap: Emmerdale
Best new drama: Little Boy Blue
Best drama series: Broadchurch
Best actor: David Tennant, Broadchurch
Best actress: Olivia Colman, Broadchurch
Best family drama: Call The Midwife
Best reality show: I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!
Best talent show: Strictly Come Dancing
Best entertainment show: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Best lifestyle show: DIY SOS: The Big Build
Best daytime show: This Morning
Best food show: Gino's Italian Escape: Hidden Italy
Best factual show: Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Best comedy: Peter Kay's Car Share
Best soap actor: Ryan Hawley, Emmerdale
Best soap actress: Charlotte Bellamy, Emmerdale
Best soap newcomer: Sally Dexter, Emmerdale
Outstanding contribution to television: Mary Berry
