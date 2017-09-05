Emmerdale wins big at TV Choice Awards taking best soap, actor and actress

Emmerdale has won every major soap prize at this year's TV Choice Awards.

The ITV series was voted best soap, while Ryan Hawley and Charlotte Bellamy were named top soap actor and actress.

Sally Dexter was announced as the best soap newcomer at London's Dorchester Hotel.

ITV crime series Broadchurch picked up three awards, including best drama, and best actor and actress for lead pair David Tennant and Olivia Colman.

Jane Moore, Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster, Coleen Nolan and Saira Khan
Image caption Jane Moore, Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster, Coleen Nolan and Saira Khan from Loose Women posed for the photographers

The Great British Bake Off's former judge, Mary Berry, was honoured for outstanding contribution to television.

BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing was named best talent show, while I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! was named best reality series.

Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Gabby Allen, Mike Thalssitis and Danielle Sellers
Image caption Olivia, Alex, Gabby, Mike and Danielle from Love Island were there - Mike said Chris and Kem had let the reality show "go to their heads"
Dom Lever and Jess Shears
Image caption Dom and Jess from Love Island were also there
Amber Davies
Image caption Amber from Love Island was at the awards without Kem

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway scooped the prize for best entertainment show.

The award for best new drama went to Little Boy Blue, based on the murder of Liverpool child Rhys Jones, and best family drama went to Call The Midwife.

Charlotte Ritchie, Jack Ashton, Helen George and Laura Main
Image caption Call The Midwife's Helen George showed off her baby bump at the awards with partner Jack Ashton and co-stars Charlotte Ritchie and Laura Main
Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Jessica Wright
Image caption Towie stars Chloe Sims, Megan McKenna and Jessica Wright were all on the red carpet

The finale of Peter Kay's Car Share was given the honour of best comedy.

This Morning was named best daytime show for the second year in a row.

Sarah Jayne Dunn, Amanda Clapham and Stephanie Waring
Image caption Hollyoaks actresses Sarah Jayne Dunn, Amanda Clapham and Stephanie Waring didn't pick up any awards
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Image caption This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were on hand to pick up their gong

The winners at this year's TV Choice Awards are...

Best soap: Emmerdale

Best new drama: Little Boy Blue

Best drama series: Broadchurch

Best actor: David Tennant, Broadchurch

Best actress: Olivia Colman, Broadchurch

Best family drama: Call The Midwife

Best reality show: I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Best talent show: Strictly Come Dancing

Best entertainment show: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Best lifestyle show: DIY SOS: The Big Build

Nick Knowles
Image caption Nick Knowles was there with a new partner

Best daytime show: This Morning

Best food show: Gino's Italian Escape: Hidden Italy

Best factual show: Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Jake Wood and Paul O'Grady
Image caption Jake Wood from East Enders helped Paul O'Grady celebrate his win

Best comedy: Peter Kay's Car Share

Best soap actor: Ryan Hawley, Emmerdale

Best soap actress: Charlotte Bellamy, Emmerdale

Best soap newcomer: Sally Dexter, Emmerdale

Outstanding contribution to television: Mary Berry

