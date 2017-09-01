L'Oreal sacks first transgender model Munroe Bergdorf

L'Oreal has sacked its first transgender model after claims she posted racist comments online.

Munroe Bergdorf reportedly wrote "all white people" are racist in a Facebook post.

The cosmetics company says her comments "are at odds" with their values and has now ended its partnership with her.

The model has since responded, writing online: "Just know that in tearing me down, you are proving everything that I said to be true".

Munroe Bergdorf, who is from London, was labelled "the face of modern diversity" when she was recruited as part of L'Oreal's #allworthit campaign.

Shortly afterwards it's claimed the 29-year-old wrote online: "Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

"Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour.

"Your entire existence is drenched in racism."

The comments have since been deleted.

The model and DJ claims she made the comments in response to the events in Charlottesville, where protestors carrying Nazi flags clashed with anti-racism demonstrators.

One woman died there.

Today she has tried to clarify her position saying: "When I stated that 'all white people are racist', I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a system rooted in white supremacy - designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race."

"Unknowingly, white people are socialised to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."

People supporting Munroe have been tweeting using the hashtag #boycottLOreal.

But in a statement, the cosmetics company said: "L'Oreal supports diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion.

"The L'Oreal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the ambassadors who represent this campaign.

"We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her."

