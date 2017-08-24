Here's what fans think will happen in the Game Of Thrones finale

This story contains spoilers up to the end of season seven of Game of Thrones.

Series seven of Game Of Thrones comes to an end this weekend after one of the most exciting seasons in its history.

Viewers have seen armies torched, families wiped out and the timely use of one of the world's worst swears.

The penultimate episode saw a showdown between Daenerys and the White Walkers, with the Night King claiming a dragon of his own.

But the 79-minute finale promises even more drama, with the series' major players coming together at last.

In it, Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister will come face to face to discuss how to deal with the White Walkers.

That meeting probably won't go well.

Since the show began in 2011, observant fans have shared theories online and as the show approaches its eventual end, there are more than ever.

Here's what they are saying about the end of series seven.

Arya is tricking Littlefinger

Some viewers have said that the Stark sisters' storyline is the worst thing about series seven.

It was only a season ago that Arya was literally taught to tell when someone is lying

But others think there's more than meets the eye than Sansa and Arya's falling out over family loyalties.

After spending two series training to be a "faceless man", many believe Arya Stark is only pretending to be fooled by Littlefinger.

"It was only a season ago that Arya was literally taught to tell when someone is lying," Chris Mandle, features editor of Shortlist magazine and Game Of Thrones superfan, tells Newsbeat.

"The idea that she is supposed to leave Bravos as a highly operating assassin and then three days later can't tell if her sister is fibbing to her or not.

"I just think it's drama for the sake of drama and this is why quite a lot of people think it's a ploy and that maybe they are teaming up to take out Littlefinger together."

Bran Stark is the Night King

You will probably need to read into this more but a lot of people seem to think Bran Stark is the Night King.

The show doesn't appear very confident in what to do about the time travel stuff

The theory involves three time travel adventures for Bran, each one making more of mess than before, with the crippled clairvoyant eventually becoming trapped in the past in the original White Walker.

"It's a little bit far-fetched and I don't really believe it," says Chris.

"The show doesn't appear very confident in what to do about the time travel stuff, which is why Bran is not really in it at the moment.

"But we actually don't know anything about the White Walkers and it might be because the 11th hour reveal is Bran. Maybe that's why we know so little about them."

The Hound will fight the Mountain

Fans have been waiting to see brothers Sandor and Gregor Clegane go head to head for several series and it looks like they might finally get their wish.

For them to focus on this over other things would be a massive waste

The Hound is among Daenerys' warriors who are taking a kidnapped "wight" to Kings Landing to convince Cersei to help take on the White Walkers, where his brother (who is, coincidentally, a zombie) now lives.

"I do think The Hound is going to be the one to kill his zombie brother," says Chris, but he doesn't think the show will devote their fight much screen time.

"It feels like something that could have happened a lot earlier but this season has been sped up to the cost of character development.

"For them to focus on this over other things would be a massive waste."

Jon and Daenerys will finally get together

The season finale is titled The Dragon And The Wolf - and there's not much question who that refers to.

It seems a shame she's going for someone she's related to

Some viewers have complained that there has been little chemistry between Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's characters in the recent series, but season seven has been bringing the two together over war and dragons.

Also, the two are related.

"I think they will hook up," says Chris. "I just find it really weird that they're suggesting it in the first place.

"There are lots of eligible bachelors in Westeros and it seems a shame she's going for one she's related to."

The final episode of series seven will be shown on Sky TV on 28 August.

