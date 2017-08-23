Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox is going to collaborate with Beyonce

Laverne Cox has revealed that she's collaborating with Beyonce on a new project.

The Orange Is The New Black star told Access Hollywood that the singer had approached her with the offer.

"So, I have no idea [how this came about] to be perfectly honest. I'm like, 'Does she pick out her biggest fans ever and work with her?' It's pretty amazing."

Laverne didn't give any more details on what exactly the project would be.

Following the revelation, she posted on Instagram: "Yes it's true. I am collaborating with @beyonce on a new project. #QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6."

It's no secret Laverne has been a big fan of Bey.

In an interview with Essence, she said she'd discovered Beyonce when she was in Destiny's Child.

At that time Laverne was at the start of her transition.

"I was trying to find my look and find my womanhood. I came into my womanhood listening to DC.

"I had the loose braids that Beyonce had.

"As she matured and became Beyonce, there was this level of excellence that she began to really embody where it was just became undeniable that she was the best at what she did."

Laverne added that she also looked up to women like Serena Williams and Viola Davis.

"When you're a black woman, you have to be the very best at what you do. And so I aspire to that."

