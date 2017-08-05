Game of Thrones episode four leaked online confirms HBO

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones season seven, due to be shown in the UK on Monday, has been leaked online.

HBO's distribution partner Star India confirmed it was a separate hack from the one earlier this week.

The show has been dogged by leaks over its past six seasons.

Season seven's first three episodes managed to stay under wraps but the fourth, The Spoils of War, was compromised sometime yesterday (4 August).

"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause," a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.

"This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal action."

Earlier this week a summary of an unseen Games of Thrones episode and copies of other HBO shows were put online by a hacker group that breached the firm's network.

The hackers uploaded a text file of the Games of Thrones instalment and an annotated video of the script.

The script for episode four had a date of April 2016, suggesting it was an early draft rather than the finished, filmed episode.

Hackers also shared three episodes of popular HBO TV shows on a site created to host what they stole.

The group behind the breach said it managed to grab more than 1.5 terabytes of data from the firm.

Some episodes of the HBO shows Ballers and Room 104 were quickly leaked online.

Also made available were two episodes of upcoming HBO comedy show Barry and one of the Insecure show.

Files containing log-in details for some HBO staff are also believed to have been leaked.

