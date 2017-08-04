Amir Khan and wife Faryal 'to split' according to their very public Twitter spat

Amir Khan has announced on social media that he and his wife Faryal are "to split".

He also seemingly accuses her of cheating on him with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

His wife has responded accusing Amir Khan of cheating: "I think he just needs some attention because boxing hasn't been going well."

Anthony Joshua has denied any relationship, saying he has "never even met" Faryal Makhdoom Khan.

The 31-year-old British boxer married Pakistani-American Faryal Makhdoom in an elaborate ceremony in 2013.

Faryal, who has a make-up business, has had a difficult relationship with her in-laws in the past, saying they called her "very fake".

The couple have a three-year-old daughter, Lamaisah, who was born in 2014.

She's now deleted most of her tweets about Amir Khan.

Former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan joked that Faryal "moved up in the weight classes" - a reference to Anthony Joshua being a heavyweight boxer.

Anthony Joshua responded on Twitter with a clip of the Shaggy song It Wasn't Me.

He also says he has "never even met" Faryal Khan.

