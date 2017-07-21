Grenfell Tower fire: NFL stadium cladding 'identical'

Cladding on the stadium of NFL team Cleveland Browns is "similar if not identical" to Grenfell Tower, it's been confirmed.

But city officials in Cleveland, Ohio, insist there is no need for alarm.

Cladding has been under scrutiny since at least 80 people were killed in a devastating tower block fire in west London on 14 June.

Authorities say the way the panels are installed makes them safer.

"The reality of the matter is that these [cladding] are not installed in the same manner at all here at the FirstEnergy stadium," said Tom Vanover, Cleveland's chief building official.

"There is no insulating wrap around the building."

Mr Vanover assured Browns fans ahead of the approaching NFL season.

"They should feel as safe as they would in any other structure. There is zero risk to the fans.

"From these panels and this installation, there's no risk of anything remotely close to the Grenfell tragedy," Vanover said.

Earlier this week, the BBC learned that cladding on Grenfell Tower would have released 14 times more heat than a key government test allows.

An estimated 18 tonnes of insulation foam and eight tonnes of cladding panels were attached to the tower, analysis of planning documents by the University of Leeds suggests.

Retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick is leading an inquiry into the fire.

