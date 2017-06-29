Justin Bieber trainer has own Instagram account and the other is on sale on eBay

One of Justin Bieber's trainers has its own Instagram account while another one is on sale on eBay.

The singer threw his pair of Kanye West Yeezy Boost 350 V2s sneakers into the crowd at a concert in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday.

"Left Yeezy" now has more than 7,000 followers while bids for "Right Yeezy" are up to 6,550 euros (£5,754) so far.

Fans have five more days to bid on the single trainer with its condition listed as "used".

The eBay seller says he's put the shoe up for auction because he's not a huge "Belieber" and says it should go to someone who is.

He also says part of the profit will go to a local charity in Germany.

The description says: "Selling the ORIGINAL YEEZY that Justin Bieber has worn and has thrown in the crowd at Wireless festival in Frankfurt this Sunday.

"We can provide you with more pictures to prove that this is the original one."

Justin Bieber plays in Cardiff on Friday night followed by a headline slot at BST Hyde Park on Sunday with his Purpose world tour nearing an end.

The singer's trainers aren't the strangest things to have been put up for sale on eBay from a major star.

Britney Spears' hair was listed for $1m (£771,000) after she shaved it all off in 2007. That was taken off the auction site for breaking eBay's rules.

A woman also sold a piece of bubble gum that Britney Spears spat out at a concert at Wembley Arena in 2000. The winning bid was $14,000 (£10,800).

A piece of toast which Justin Timberlake had started but not finished at a New York radio station went for $1,025 (£790) in 2000.

A suit worn by Justin Bieber during a Super Bowl advert with Ozzy Osbourne was sold for $5,800 in 2010, with the cash going to charity, while a lock of Justin Bieber's hair sold for $40,668 (£31,300) in a charity sale on eBay in 2011.

And a jar of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's "exhaled breath" was reportedly bought for £408 in 2010.

