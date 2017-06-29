Ed Sheeran ups fight against ticket touts with strict rules for 2018 gigs

Ed Sheeran is hoping to stop touts selling tickets to his 2018 tour with strict rules about entry to his gigs.

Ed and his team have previously said they are "vehemently opposed" to ticket re-sales.

So when fans turn up to see him perform one of his seven 2018 UK stadium gigs, they'll need four forms of ID.

The strict rules are meant to make sure no one is ripped off by inflated prices on secondary tickets sites.

"Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using secondary ticketing websites for profit," says a statement from Ed's record label, Atlantic Records.

There is only one place ticket holders can sell unwanted tickets and it's not one where you can make money from a resale.

You will be required to bring your tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID Atlantic Records

"On this tour, any tickets that are resold will not be valid unless they are bought and sold through Ed's official resale partner, Twickets, which allows fan to fan sales at face value plus booking fee only.

"This means no profit to touts and no one getting ripped off.

Their statement also tells fans that without four forms of ID, they may not get into shows.

"On all the stadium dates, you will be required to bring your tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID or you will not be granted entry to the show."

In February 2017 tickets for Ed's charity gig for the Teenage Cancer Trust were being offered for sale on resale site Viagogo for up to £5,000.

Ticket reform campaigners Fan Fair Alliance accused the company of "moral repugnance".

"We are aware and deeply concerned about the websites in question and have urged all fans not to engage with them in order to avoid being ripped off with higher prices or, potentially, counterfeit tickets," said a statement from Ed Sheeran's team at the time.

The Twickets website, which has been endorsed by Adele, One Direction and The 1975 as well as Ed Sheeran, only allows ticket holders to sell for face value.

"We strongly believe that genuine fans don't wish to profiteer from ticket sales," Richard Davies, the founder of Twickets, told Newsbeat in December 2016.

"[Artists are] sick and tired of seeing their ticket prices touted at astronomical prices. We just felt it was time for an alternative."

Ed Sheeran will perform shows in Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Cardiff in May and June 2018.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am (Belfast) and 10am (all others) on Saturday 8 July.

