All Eyez On Me: Tupac film stars 'not focusing' on claims it's inaccurate

One of the stars of All Eyez On Me, a new film following the life of Tupac Shakur, says he is ignoring critics who say it is inaccurate.

For many, the rapper - who was murdered in 1996 - is a legend whose massive influence on music is clear today.

But some say parts of the movie don't represent what really happened in his lifetime.

"I tend not to focus on people who don't feel a certain way," says Demetrius Shipp Jr, who plays Tupac.

Speaking to Newsbeat about the "pressure" he felt taking on the role, he added: "More importantly for me are the people who walked with TuPac and lived with him, who were actually family members."

"They've seen the movie, the people who were close, and they love the movie.

"I can't say I don't care about someone else's opinion who doesn't necessarily know him but I just say those people [the ones who knew him] mean more to me."

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is played in the film by Kat Graham, suggests that the depiction of her friendship with Tupac is inaccurate.

There are three main incidents in the film which Pinkett Smith criticises.

But the actress and producer praises the performances of Demetrius Shipp Jr and Kat Graham.

Speaking to Newsbeat at the premiere, Kat Graham said it was "mildly terrifying" to play her.

"She's been nothing but supportive and I will never be anything but supportive of her.

"We're making a move about a really controversial person.

"I'd rather be part of a film that had a tonne of love and a tonne of hate rather than a film that people shrugged at and said 'that was alright'."

She added: "This is obviously not an easy film for anyone that was in Pac's life to watch.

"I completely understand how difficult this must be and I'm grateful for her grace. I hope that I'm giving her that back.

"I hope she [Jada Pinkett Smith] knows I have her back and that I love her."

