Look at this amazing basketball court - and other awesome sports venues

This stunning basketball court is nestled between buildings in an otherwise regular suburb of Paris.

Fashion brand Pigalle worked with design agency Ill Studio and Nike to create the dazzling sight at Rue Duperre in the French capital.

"We're ready. LeBron James mind. This is it. Force," posted the label's Stephane Ashpool, a big basketball fan.

The site was already pretty famous for its bright primary colours but we think this revamp is next level.

The court has fast become major eye candy for photographers in Paris.

And Alex Penfornis took these stunning shots.

Here's another awesome basketball court

This tennis court is on a helipad in Dubai

That's Roger Federer having a casual knock about with Andre Agassi

This ski resort in the desert

This golf hole is the highest on earth

Let's take a closer look at that Africa-shaped green

Let's not forget near-naked people jumping around in the sand on Horse Guards Parade

And this was the Olympic diving pool in Barcelona

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat