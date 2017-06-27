Look at this amazing basketball court - and other awesome sports venues

From the topic Sport

27/06/17

Paris
Image caption Photo: Alex Penfornis

This stunning basketball court is nestled between buildings in an otherwise regular suburb of Paris.

Fashion brand Pigalle worked with design agency Ill Studio and Nike to create the dazzling sight at Rue Duperre in the French capital.

"We're ready. LeBron James mind. This is it. Force," posted the label's Stephane Ashpool, a big basketball fan.

The site was already pretty famous for its bright primary colours but we think this revamp is next level.

The court has fast become major eye candy for photographers in Paris.

And Alex Penfornis took these stunning shots.

Basketball court
Image caption Photo: Alex Penfornis
Alex Penfornis

Here's another awesome basketball court

Basketball court, Greece
Image caption That's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for Milwaukee Bucks, on a basketball court in Athens. It's by street artist Same84

This tennis court is on a helipad in Dubai

Helipad tennis court
Image caption "Can we get our ball back?"

That's Roger Federer having a casual knock about with Andre Agassi

Federer plays Agassi on a helipad
Image caption The helipad is at the top of the Burj Al Arab, a massive luxury hotel standing 321 metres high on a man-made island

This ski resort in the desert

Dubai ski resort
Image caption Those Dubai billionaires and their crazy sports venues, eh?

This golf hole is the highest on earth

Hanglip mountain
Image caption At the top of South Africa's Hanglip Mountain, 400 metres high, it's the highest hole on earth

Let's take a closer look at that Africa-shaped green

Once they've teed off at the "Extreme 19th" golfers must fly down to the green by helicopter
Image caption Once they've teed off at the "Extreme 19th" golfers must fly down to the green by helicopter

Let's not forget near-naked people jumping around in the sand on Horse Guards Parade

Horseguards Parade
Image caption Ah yes, the glory days of London 2012 when everybody became an expert on beach volleyball

And this was the Olympic diving pool in Barcelona

Olympic diviing in 1992
Image caption The amazing backdrop in 1992 gave the impression of Olympians diving into the city

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat

Related Topics

You What? Sport Paris