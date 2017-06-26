Chance the Rapper wins BET humanitarian award, presented by Michelle Obama

Chance the Rapper has won the BET humanitarian award for raising $2m (£1.6m) for Chicago's public school system.

Former first lady Michelle Obama recorded a special message for the musician, saying she and Barack Obama had known him "since he was a baby rapper".

"Chance is showing our young people that they matter," she said.

"Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves."

At 24, Chance is the youngest recipient of the humanitarian award.

"This is wildly overwhelming," he said at the ceremony.

"I didn't prepare a speech because I wanted to speak from my heart. I'm 24 and to be receiving something like this at my age feels good as hell."

Along with the humanitarian award, Chance was also named best new artist.

Remy Ma ended Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak, taking home the prize for best female hip-hop artist.

"I want to thank God first and foremost," said Remy Ma.

"You can make mistakes and come back."

Three years ago she left prison, having served time in relation to an assault.

In March, Remy Ma released Shether, a diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj.

Beyonce was the most-nominated artist on the night and won the viewer's choice award.

Chloe x Halle, who are signed to her management company, gave a speech and accepted the prize on Beyonce's behalf.

It's been widely reported that the singer gave birth to twins earlier this month, although neither she nor JAY-Z have commented on the news.

Her younger sister Solange won the Centric award and described the even as "the best birthday ever", having turned 31 on Saturday.

Solange performed at Glastonbury festival on Saturday and said she travelled straight from Somerset to the awards in the US.

The BET awards, which celebrate African-American achievements in entertainment and sport, were held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.

Other winners on the night included Kendrick Lamarr, who was named best male hip-hop artist, and Bruno Mars, who got best male R&B/pop artist.

"To the fans, you know I love you. My first BET Award," he yelled.

New Edition were given the lifetime achievement award.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat