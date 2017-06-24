Dr Luke and Kesha's mum reportedly drop lawsuits against each other

Dr Luke and Kesha's mum, Pebe Sebert, have reportedly agreed to drop defamation lawsuits against each other.

The music producer had accused Serbert of "tortious interference" (legal speak for wrongful interference) in the contract between himself and Kesha.

Serbert responded to Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, by suing him as well.

The term defamation is used to describe when the good reputation of someone is damaged.

For years Kesha has tried to get out of a record deal with Dr Luke, claiming he sexually assaulted her, which he has always denied.

In a joint statement released by Dr Luke's representatives, both parties agree to drop the claims, meaning that there's now only one legal battle between Kesha and Luke.

The pair say, according to reports: "Dr Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr Luke adamantly maintains are false.

"Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles.

"The dispute between Kesha and Dr Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case."

The sexual assault claims will go ahead in New York.

Kesha claims the 43-year-old drugged, sexually abused and psychologically tormented her. He denies those claims.

The allegations date back to 2005, soon after she signed with him, when she was 18.

