RuPaul to get star on Hollywood walk of fame along with Snoop Dogg and Simon Cowell

RuPaul is to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The 56-year-old actor and drag queen is on a list of people being honoured in 2018 by the local chamber of commerce in Los Angeles.

Other celebrities being given a star are rapper Snoop Dogg, X Factor judge Simon Cowell and singer Mary J Blige.

Grey's Anatomy writer Shonda Rhimes, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and British businessman Richard Branson are also being honoured.

Anyone can nominate their favourite celebrity for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce gets the final say on who's included.

But it's not cheap. Honourees or anyone sponsoring that person has to pay $40,000 (£31,500) for the privilege, which goes on building the star, installing it and its upkeep.

Other people getting stars are Empire actress Taraji P. Henson, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana and Hollywood actor Jack Black.

The rest of the list includes Anthony Anderson (The Shield, Black-ish), Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) and country singer Carrie Underwood as well as late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin.

Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Hamill, Minnie Mouse and Nick Nolte are included in the film category.

In the TV section, Gillian Anderson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy are honoured.

The five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles honour personalities from music, film and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry.

To get one, you have to have been famous for at least five years and have what Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chairman Vin Di Bona describes as "unchallengeable" expertise in television, film, radio, live theatre and music.

All applications must include a written statement from the person nominated, confirming they want one and that they'll attend the unveiling ceremony if their application is accepted.

The first stars were unveiled in 1958 before the first official ones were laid on the Walk of Fame in 1960 and 1961.

The original Walk of Fame was extended by one block west from Sycamore to LaBrea in 1994 to fit in all the new stars.

There are now more than 2,600 along 15 blocks on Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks on Vine Street.

