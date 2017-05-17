A Texas man is suing his date for texting in a cinema while watching a film

A man in Texas is reportedly suing a women for texting during their date at a cinema.

According to the Statesmen, 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar wants a $17.31 (£13.38) settlement, which was the price of the ticket to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"It was kind of a first date from hell," he said, after they met online.

The woman, 35, who didn't want to be named, insisted she didn't know about the claim and that it was "crazy".

Brandon claims that after around 15 minutes she started texting on her phone, which was one of his "biggest pet peeves".

In the court papers filed in the small claims court in Travis County, he apparently claims she did it "at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes".

After asking her to do it outside, she apparently left the cinema and didn't come back.

However, the woman insists she only did it two or three times, and that she was messaging a friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend.

Now the film's director James Gunn has weighed in.

In response the woman said she planned to take legal action against Brandon Vezmar for getting in touch with her little sister to get the money.

"I'm not a bad woman," she said. "I just went out on a date."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat