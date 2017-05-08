Idris Elba open casting 'shut down' after too many people show up

An open casting for a new film, directed by Idris Elba, has been "shut down".

The actor had advertised for people wanting work as "paid extras" to show up at a London venue to learn a "bit more about the project".

Footage on Twitter seems to show massive crowds pushing to get in.

In a video posted on Instagram, Elba thanks people for coming down but says he's been advised to cancel "because of the numbers".

Idris Elba made his name in shows like The Wire and Luther. As well as acting, he's also a DJ.

The event, in his home town of Hackney, was originally advertised as an opportunity to work on a film "set in the Afro-Caribbean community".

But London Metropolitan Police have told Newsbeat officers were called at around 18:00 BST to reports of trouble.

"Officers attended the location and spoke with staff," a spokesperson said.

"The planned event - an audition - has been cancelled by the organisers following discussion with police."

"I got there at about quarter past five or so, I thought I would be half way down the line," Jaxx, who's the director of a language agency, told Newsbeat.

"By the end of it there must have been a couple of thousand people there.

"People, I guess, were a bit sad when it was cancelled but I didn't see anyone kicking off or anything."

Idris Elba has responded in his own video.

"The response for the open casting has been unbelievable. Thank you so much for sharing the info and for coming down," the actor said.

"We've only got until nine o'clock and already I'm asked to shut it down because of the numbers.

He went on to add "for those guys who are standing in the cold, big up big up", and suggested people send in headshots instead of showing up in person.

