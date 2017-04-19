Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Bastille are added to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull

Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, Haim, Zara Larsson and Bastille have all been added to the line-up for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull.

Thirty-two new acts have been announced by breakfast show host Nick Grimshaw.

Other artists who will be performing are Rita Ora, Two Door Cinema Club, The Chainsmokers, Lorde and Royal Blood.

Katy Perry, Kings of Leon, Little Mix and Stormzy had already been announced to appear at Burton Constable Hall on 27 and 28 May.

The festival is now in its 14th year, having previously visited places like Exeter, Norwich and Hackney.

It's Europe's largest free ticketed festival and will be heading to Hull to coincide with its UK City of Culture celebrations for 2017.

More than 50,000 people will be attending.

The majority of tickets have already been allocated to people living in the Hull area and went within an hour of being released last Monday.

The tickets were limited to two per person.

Radio 1 is advising fans not to risk buying tickets via social media or resale sites.

"Those offering tickets for sale or as prizes are breaking the terms and conditions they agreed to during the booking process and we reserve the right to cancel them," say organisers.

Alongside the festival, the BBC will be running its Radio 1 Academy.

Aimed at people aged between 16 and 19, the scheme offers a variety of gigs, masterclasses and workshops to help kickstart careers in the creative industries.

Last year Radio 1's Big Weekend visited Exeter, where highlights included The 1975, Coldplay and Ellie Goulding.

All this year's performances will be streamed live on the Radio 1 website and be available for catch-up on the BBC Radio 1 iPlayer channel.

