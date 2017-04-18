Drake's former label sues Cash Money Records over royalties for six albums

Cash Money Records is being sued by Drake's former label for a share of the profits from his first six mixtapes and albums.

Aspire Music Group claims it signed Drake in 2008 and only received "modest advances" from Cash Money co-owners Bryan and Ronald Williams.

It says it had a contract to let Drake make music for the label in exchange for a third of the album profits.

If successful, the claim could run into tens of millions of dollars.

The complaint, filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, also accuses Cash Money of inducing Drake in 2013 to break his "exclusive artist" agreement with Aspire by signing a competing agreement.

It says that deprived Aspire of more than $10m (£7.9m).

"Defendants have brazenly engaged in a systematic and pervasive effort to cheat plaintiff out of its contractual entitlement to tens of millions of dollars in profits and royalties, and to its one-third ownership interest in the copyright to Drake's first six albums," the complaint says.

A lawyer for Bryan and Ronald Williams hasn't responded to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, isn't involved in the case.

Aspire is being represented by Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer who's worked for US President Donald Trump.

The six Drake mixtapes and albums involved in the case are So Far Gone, Thank Me Later, Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, If You're Reading This It's Too Late and Views.

The last five entered America's Billboard 200 album chart at number one.

The Canadian rapper's latest album, More Life, also entered the chart at number one and has been in the top spot for three weeks.

