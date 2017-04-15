Radiohead quit Coachella stage twice after technical problems

Radiohead had to abandon the stage twice during their headline set at Coachella music festival in the US, after they were hit with numerous technical problems.

The band faced complete sound failures along with episodes of audio feedback.

"Can you actually hear me now?" Thom Yorke asked crowds when he returned to the stage for the second time.

"I'd love to tell you a joke, lighten the mood, something like that. But this is Radiohead..."

The live stream audio was also affected by sound problems.

The first sound drop-out occurred during Ful Stop, reports Pitchfork.

Another happened during 15 Step, with the second audio failure lasting for most of the song, although the band persisted for some time before the stage went dark.

After a break, they attempted The National Anthem, which was hit by more problems and then carried on with the show.

Near the end of their performance of Let Down, the main stage speakers failed and the band then quit the stage for a second time.

Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

This year will also see performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Stormzy.

