US comedy Friends to be turned into off-Broadway musical parody

Friends is being turned into an off-Broadway musical, it has been announced.

The production will be a parody of the original US comedy, focusing on the six main characters.

Original songs have been written for the play, with titles referencing key moments in the show, like Oh. My. God. It's Janice! and We Were on a Break.

The play, produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith, will open later this year at The Triad theatre in New York City.

As an off-Broadway theatre, The Triad has a smaller capacity than the big Broadway shows and seats just 130 people.

Bob and Tobly McSmith have already made a number of musical parodies based on other US TV shows.

"Could we be more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?" Tobly told EW.

"It only makes sense to set our sights on the hit TV show Friends after creating parody musicals about Saved by the Bell, Full House, and Beverley Hills 90210.

"Not only do we poke fun and celebrate the show, we also get some jokes in about the actor's lives.

"Oh and there will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica.

"We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two - our first call is to the agent of Marcel the monkey."

Friends ran for ten series between 1994 and 2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Rumours of film reboots and television reunions have circulated ever since it went off air but the cast have always said they have no plans to get back together.

