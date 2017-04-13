Shia LaBeouf is living alone in Lapland for a month for his art

Shia LaBeouf is living alone in a remote cabin in Lapland for an art project.

The Hollywood star won't see or speak to anyone for the month-long duration of the project, called #AloneTogether.

But the 30-year-old will respond to texts from visitors to the art gallery he's collaborating with.

The two other members of Shia LaBeouf's art collective are living in separate cabins and can't communicate with one another.

Visitors to Kiasma museum in Helsinki, Finland, are sending messages to them from a wood cabin installed in the gallery, and the project is being live streamed.

Luke Turner, from Manchester, and Nastja Ronkko, from Finland, started making art with Shia LaBeouf in 2014.

Their work normally involves audience participation, and has been staged in Sydney, London, and Cardiff among other places.

The first, I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE, saw Shia LaBeouf arrive at a Berlin film premiere with a paper bag over his head, reading "I am not famous any more".

His recent anti-Donald Trump art installation, He Will Not Divide Us, also proved controversial.

Installations in New York and New Mexico were shut down after attacks from "alt-right" groups.

The same project was stopped by police in Liverpool when people climbed on to the roof to reach a flag that was being streamed.

The Transformers actor was arrested in January at the installation in New York after a reported row with a protester.

