Abigail Breslin says that she was sexually assaulted by somebody she knew

Actress Abigail Breslin has opened up about being sexually assaulted in the past.

In an Instagram post titled "consent II", the American actress writes "I knew my assailant".

The 20-year-old, known for her role in the film Little Miss Sunshine, says in the post: "You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with.

"Dating is not consent; marriage is not consent."

It's not known who Abigail Breslin is talking about in her post or when the assault happened.

April is sexual assault awareness month in the US.

The actress has received lots of support from fans and other American actors.

Aibigail said she was "so beyond thankful" for the support she'd received.

She follows other American celebrities who have recently opened up about sexual assault, including Lady Gaga, Kesha and Evan Rachel Wood.

Abigail Breslin has also featured in films such as My Sister's Keeper and Zombieland, and will star in an upcoming remake of Dirty Dancing.

If you'd like to speak to someone about the issues in this article, visit BBC Advice.

