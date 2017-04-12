Tributes are paid to MTV reality star Clay Adler, who's died aged 27

US reality star Clay Adler has died aged 27.

Clay was a cast member on the MTV series Newport Harbour: The Real Orange County, and was also an actor in the TV series Make It or Break It.

MTV has paid tribute to the star, who is thought to have taken his own life.

"We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler's passing," it said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

Jennifer Lawrence, who was a good friend of the star, is apparently heartbroken after hearing the news, according to Hollywood Life.

According to reports, Clay shot himself while in the desert with friends on Saturday 25 March.

His dad, Frank, told People magazine that his son had died in hospital the next day in what seemed to be a suicide.

He said he didn't think his son had been struggling with depression.

"There were no signs. No real signs," he said,

He said that no alcohol or drugs had been found in his system.

Clay's organs have been donated and already saved "four or five lives", his dad said.

Newport Harbour: The Real Orange County, which followed the lives of rich teenagers living in a seaside community in California, ran from 2007 to 2008.

It was a spin-off of the popular show Laguna Beach.

Clay also acted in the sport drama series Make It Or Break It and TV movie The Fish Tank.

Visit the BBC Advice pages for information on dealing with depression or call Samaritans for free 24/7 on 116 123.

