No charges for Louis Tomlinson over alleged 'attack' on a photographer in LA

Louis Tomlinson isn't now expected to face charges for an alleged attack on a photographer in the US.

The 25-year-old was arrested and bailed after the confrontation at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday 3 March.

Prosecutors had said the singer would have to wait up to a year to find out about the charges.

But they now say it's unlikely he'll face legal action after a hearing later this month.

"Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future," a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney's Office said.

"Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing.

"We do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures."

The hearing will take place at the end of April.

Louis was travelling with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, at the time of the alleged row.

The pair had just returned to Los Angeles after a holiday in Las Vegas.

A lawyer for the One Direction star blamed photographers at the time and said they had "provoked" Louis.

"This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity," said lawyer Martin Singer.

"While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."

Police documents showed the musician was held under a citizen's arrest.

Bail was set at $20,000 (£16,000) at the time.

