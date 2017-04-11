Louis Tomlinson airport 'attack' decision delayed

Louis Tomlinson may have to wait a year to find out if he'll be charged over an alleged attack on a photographer.

The 25-year-old singer was arrested and bailed after the confrontation at Los Angeles International Airport on 3 March.

He was travelling with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, at the time.

The case was due to be heard on 29 March, but prosecutors say it could now take much longer.

"No decision has yet been reached in that matter. It is still under review," said a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

"Our office has up to one year to file charges from the original incident."

The pair had just returned to Los Angeles after a holiday in Las Vegas.

A lawyer for the One Direction star blamed photographers at the time and said they had "provoked" Louis.

"This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity," said lawyer Martin Singer.

"While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."

Police documents showed the musician was held under citizen's arrest.

Bail was set at $20,000 (£16,000) at the time.

