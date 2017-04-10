Harry Styles could miss out on number one after streaming glitch

Harry Styles' chances of hitting number one with his debut solo single could be harmed by a glitch on Spotify.

Fans couldn't find the new track Sign Of The Times on Friday morning, after it got its first play on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

For several hours, when they searched for "Harry Styles" on Spotify, the song didn't appear in the results.

It was also supposed to be on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, but couldn't be seen.

Newsbeat contacted Spotify but there is no official comment from them at the moment.

This hasn't stopped fans from worrying that the glitch has messed up Harry's chances of topping the charts.

Styles has a lot to compete with for the number one spot, especially against Ed Sheeran who is dominating the charts.

Galway Girl is the most streamed track on the latest daily UK Spotify chart with 502,950 streams, and Shape Of You is close behind at 485,835.

Sign Of The Times is sitting at 277,599 streams, making Harry's single the 12th most-played track on the streaming service on Sunday.

Streaming numbers have been included in chart calculations for a while now and they are increasingly important in deciding where a track is placed.

Harry co-hosted the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on Friday morning.

Sign Of The Times is the track he told listeners he is "most proud" of writing.

"I feel like I've been hibernating for so long now and you hear it [the album] in the safety of the studio and now it's time to give birth," he said.

Most of the album was written in Jamaica where he spent two months.

He says he'll perform the new single on the American show, Saturday Night Live, next weekend.

Listen back to Harry's full interview with Nick Grimshaw.

