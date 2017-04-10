Kylie Jenner accepts invite to be California teenager's high school prom date

Kylie Jenner has surprised teenagers at a high school in California by turning up at their prom.

The reality star was invited by student Albert Ochoa after his date turned him down.

Videos posted on social media show the 19-year-old walking through crowds of people at Rio Americano High School on Saturday night.

Kylie snapchatted a photo of herself in a prom dress with friend Jordyn Woods.

"TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!!", she wrote on Twitter.

Albert retweeted videos showing him entering the prom with Kylie.

Kylie attended high school until the end of ninth grade before being home schooled, and missed out on her own high school prom.

She has previously talked about wanting to attend one.

"I plan on making one of my friends take me to prom. I feel like I need to go to one. I want to go to one of them," she said in a 2014 Google+ chat.

