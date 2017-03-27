The music video that changes each time you click play

A Manchester band's new music video contains an inbuilt code which means you'll never see the same thing twice.

The algorithm automatically pulls in short clips from video-sharing sites like YouTube when you hit play on Shaking Chains' Midnight Oil.

The short bits of footage are shown back to back with the band's track playing over the top.

The project was the idea of drummer Jack Hardiker.

Also in the band are lead singer Jack Mahoney, guitarist Alex Solo and bassist Nathan Mcilroy.

Jack told Creators that the idea was about surrendering ownership over art, and allowing chance to play a part, but it's also a response to the way algorithms control so much of modern life.

"I was looking to create something visual and emotive, even poetic, yet connected to the songs," says Jack.

"I sought to obliquely reframe the stuff we subject ourselves to (whether beautiful, distressing, mundane, frivolous or eroticised) and algorithmically cut them into a new context."

The band won't reveal what search terms they used to create the videos but say there are around 100 at the moment.

"The content can come from anywhere," says Jack. "I have little control over that aspect of it, particularly now.

"The search terms are not fully fixed either - it's an evolving list.

"Music videos are a strange beast: the press cycle for a single is short, and we're a new band, with a small audience. But I love the idea of the film living on, autonomously, beyond that kind of attention span.

"The possibilities are vast. What might it become a year from now? It would be dependent on what's happening a year from now, on what the internet holds for us then."

Algorithms are used in a variety of ways: from helping spy agencies to sift through masses of data, to social media companies making sure users get the content that they want to see.

Jack says he wanted fans to see something uncurated and unedited.

"The code that makes the video is a machine, unobtrusive and in a sense pure," he says.

"The viewer appears to get a blind and neutral snapshot of that moment in time - partiality enters through my search terms, and the viewers' attempts to make sense of the sequence."

