Connor Franta says YouTube restrictions may hurt LGBTQ people

One of the biggest names on YouTube has told Newsbeat issues with one of the site's safety features could "truly hurt young LGBT people".

It's after criticism that videos discussing LGBTQ topics are now hidden in YouTube's Restricted Mode.

Connor Franta, who has over 5.5m subscribers, said: "If they're keeping kids from being themselves... that's a really scary thing".

YouTube has apologised, tweeting: "Sorry for the confusion. We're on it!"

"Some videos have been incorrectly labelled and that's not right."

In a separate statement, the site said: "The bottom line is that this feature isn't working the way it should.

"We're sorry and we're going to fix it."

Connor, whose videos focus on issues that affect the LGBTQ community, says his entire channel seems to be blocked in Restricted Mode.

He's the cover star of this month's Gay Times and is about to release a book focused on a lot of LGBTQ themes and says that success is down to the influence YouTube has had on his life.

"The only reason I accepted my reality and accepted I was gay was because of online creators who posted all these videos and made me feel like I was less alone and like I was a part of something," he tells Newsbeat.

"To see and hear that some of those videos that could be helping other closeted kids is really disheartening and quite frightening.

"This seems like something that could truly hurt young LGBTQ people and restrict our voices which is the worst thing you can do on a platform that is free and has always been about freedom of speech."

Connor thinks the issue has come through "confusion rather than being intentional" but, like other high profile vloggers, is calling on YouTube to do something about it.

"I don't think this is a direct attack on the LGBTQ community.

"I would like to think there's a problem in the algorithm but it needs to be fixed."

"There are a lot of videos that are completely clean, there's not swearing - there's nothing crude or vulgar in them and they're blocked.

"If they don't plan on fixing it then that's really sad."

YouTube's statement on the subject says "there's nothing more important to us than being a platform where anyone can belong" and suggests it will be addressing the issue going forward.

"While the system will never be 100 % perfect... we must and will do a better job.

"It will take time to fully audit our technology and roll out new changes, so please bear with us.

"Thanks for your feedback."

