Kyle Edmund is latest tennis player to reveal violent online abuse

British star Kyle Edmund is the latest tennis player to reveal the scale of abuse he faces after matches.

Following a defeat to Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells, California, he revealed violently worded threats from Facebook.

He sarcastically captioned the screen grabs "more satisfied customers" as one message said he "needs to be brutally raped and slaughtered".

Other British players have linked online abuse to gambling, with "fans" getting frustrated after losing money.

In January 2016, British number one Johanna Konta said: "It [abuse] comes in talking about money so in that sense it's talking about gambling."

Speaking at the Australian Open, she suggested the advice she's been given is that "it's your responsibility to report them".

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says it offers support and guidance to players on dealing with social media.

Their training helps players understand the "potential challenges of navigating their tennis careers on social media".

British doubles specialist Dom Inglot has talked about a similar experience, at Wimbledon.

"I was playing with Chris Eaton and in the first round we beat top seeds Daniel Nestor and Nenad Zimonjic.

"In the next round we lost to Michael Llodra and Julien Benneteau, and this guy messages me saying, "I can't believe you lost me money".

"I just thought 'wow'".

Last year, British number two Heather Watson said she is only targeted when she loses matches "because you either win or lose them money".

World number one Andy Murray suffered abuse described as "vile" by police in 2014, after declaring support for Scottish independence. He no longer uses Twitter on a regular basis but updates fans on Facebook.

"Players are provided with guidance on how to report any acts of online bullying, threats or intimidation through the relevant social media outlets themselves and advised where the LTA can lend support," the LTA told Newsbeat in a statement.

"Professional players are responsible for reporting acts of online bullying to the respective social media outlets, either directly or through their management teams.

"They are also strongly encouraged to make their player associations (the ATP and the WTA), as well as the Tennis Integrity Unit, aware of any inappropriate messages received."

