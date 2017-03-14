This man has dressed as a parrot to sell a house

This man is trying to sell a house by dressing up as a parrot, but no-one knows who he is.

The mystery man appears in every image of the property in the Blackrod area of Bolton.

With bright green legs and coloured feathers, we see him relaxing inside the £225,000 home and even using a barbecue on the patio.

It's on the market with local estate agent Platinum Properties who say the homeowner was "up for a laugh".

Estate agent Steve Laycock tells Newsbeat "the parrot has requested anonymity but he tends to squawk rather than tweet".

"It's a macaw showing off the decor."

The three-bedroom property also features "a gloss black kitchen with granite work surfaces".

There's also a "magnificent outdoor entertaining area, featuring a granite terraced patio with decked seating area".

This odd approach to marketing seems to be working.

Steve told the Bolton News: "We've already done a couple of viewings.

"We always like to think we do some of the best photography of the estate agents in the area."

There's also parking, a terraced patio and stainless steel fencing to keep both children and parrots safe "while giving the whole area a continental feel".

This Bolton parrot-dise (we are so sorry) has been on sale for a week, it's had nearly 100,000 views on Rightmove but no offers yet.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat