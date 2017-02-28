Londoner accidentally gets Uber to Croydon, via Bristol

A man in London has ended up paying £467 for an Uber after accidentally going via Bristol.

Aaron Wray, 18, was trying to get to Croydon from Brixton - both in London - on Sunday, in a journey that should have taken 30 minutes.

But Uber claims he entered the wrong destination on the app and, after falling asleep, went on a five-and-a-half-hour round trip.

The company says it will refund the fee as a "goodwill" gesture.

One of Aaron's friends posted a screengrab of his Uber receipt on Twitter. She also uploaded a text conversation she had with him.

In it, Aaron claims he doesn't know how the mix-up happened and that "he woke up and [it] was like 2hrs and 30 mins to get home".

He has since revealed more details about what he says went on that night.

"My phone was dead so I just had to sit there," he told the Sun.

"I tried to ask the driver but he couldn't really speak English. I have no memory of it stopping and I didn't get out of the car."

He insists he did put the right address in.

"I got home at about 8am or 9am. It was all my money for a month gone. I was furious."

Uber, however, says the mistake was definitely Aaron's.

"We've tried to contact the rider, but our systems show they set an address in Bristol as their destination," a spokesperson told Newsbeat.

"When they arrived and it became clear this was an error, the driver returned to London to drop them off in Croydon.

"This was clearly an unfortunate mistake so as a gesture of goodwill we would like to offer the rider a refund."

In the past Uber drivers have taken questionable routes but the company has admitted when something has gone wrong.

Last year 26-year-old Daniel Kaizen ended up paying £102 for a ride which should have cost £15.

In that instance the company apologised and refunded him.

