The investigative reporter, Stacey Dooley, has been held while filming child sexual exploitation

Film maker, Stacey Dooley, has been stopped by Japanese police while filming a documentary about child sex there.

Officers held her for two hours during the making of Young Sex For Sale In Japan.

The 29-year-old had been trying to highlight the issue of girls, some as young as six, being exploited.

"It [the doc] focuses on the fact they only made it illegal to possess child pornography in 2014," says Stacey.

"We set out to try and understand why it took a privileged country, like Japan, so long to come to this conclusion."

"Also to see if the change in their law had made any real difference on the ground," she explains.

Japan has faced global criticism for its attitudes to child sex in the past.

Sexualised images of young girls are widespread, men can pay to meet schoolgirls on public streets and comic books feature child rape.

Stacey was stopped while filming on JK Alley - JK being short for "joshi kosei" (high school girls) - where men can rent teenagers to spend time with them.

She was initially confronted by two men who demanded "no movies" before the police arrived.

Speaking to the camera after being held, she says: "So I've just been kept by the police for the past two hours, they held us against our will, they would not let us go.

"Those grown men intimidated me, I'm nearly 30 years old, a strong woman," she goes on.

"So if they do have a relationship with these girls... They'd be very easy to manipulate.

"If they asked them to do something they didn't want to do, I don't know how confident they'd feel to say no."

Stacey Dooley investigates: Young Sex For Sale In Japan is available from Tuesday February 28 on BBC Three.

