He won't appear as a guest judge on Let It Shine due to an 'ailment'

Robbie Williams has pulled out as guest judge on the live final of talent show Let It Shine due to an "ailment."

The BBC has confirmed comedian, Peter Kay, will step in for him.

But the singer will still join Take That for a special performance on the show as originally planned.

It comes days after his performance at the Brit Awards was marred by a technical glitch and two of his dancers fell over.

Three music groups, Drive, Five To Five and Nightfall will compete to star in a new Take That musical.

One performer will be battling through the final round on crutches.

Five To Five's Nick Carsberg hurt his right leg while performing on stage, but will be dancing through the pain on tonight's show.

He said: "There is not much I can do, I've just got to tough out the pain.

"I'm just going to rest up and hope it gets better and if it doesn't, endure the pain and cry after."

All the groups will be singing in front of judges Gary Barlow, Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue, with Peter Kay stepping in for Robbie Williams.

A BBC spokesman said the broadcaster wished Williams a speedy recovery.

