Giraffe birth live webcam back on after complaints it was sexually explicit

A live video stream of a giraffe waiting to give birth in a zoo has resumed, after it was removed by YouTube following complaints the feed was sexually explicit.

The owner of Animal Adventure Park in New York state says animal rights activists were responsible for reporting the video.

The webcam is now working again, with thousands of people watching April the giraffe as she prepares to give birth.

This will be her fourth calf.

The latest update from the veterinary surgeon says they think April is still in labour.

"We cannot confirm active labour at this time. However giraffes hide their signs as a natural instinct, that is why until we see hooves we will not announce active labour," the zoo says in a statement.

"Behaviour is on point, mammary development is perfect. We are just waiting for the calf."

The feed first went up on Wednesday but went down briefly on Thursday after someone said it was explicit and contained nudity.

In a video posted on the zoo's Facebook page, owner Jordan Patch blamed "a handful of extremists and animal rights activists" for interrupting the stream from the "giraffe cam".

April is 15 years old and keepers plan for her to raise her calf "naturally", with weaning set to take place between six and 10 months after birth.

At that point the young giraffe will be rehomed.

The father is five-year-old Oliver and this will be his first calf.

Giraffes are pregnant for about 15 months and a typical birth sees the front hooves emerge first, followed by the snout, according to Animal Adventure Park.

"The calf will weigh around 150lb (68kg) and will be about 6ft tall (1.82m) at birth," they explain.

