Cheryl 'confirms' her pregnancy in photo from youth charity campaign launch

Cheryl has confirmed she's pregnant for the first time while helping to launch a new charity youth campaign.

The 33-year-old singer has previously refused to comment on whether she and Liam Payne were expecting a child.

But this time there's no doubt, with Cheryl showing off a noticeable bump.

The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris are launching a three-year project aimed at helping raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK struggling with self-doubt.

Stars like Dame Helen Mirren and Katie Piper are also featured in the photo for a new programme called All Worth It.

The Prince's Trust says it launched the campaign after a study it carried out suggested that one in three young people don't believe in themselves.

The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris have employed 15 inspirational ambassadors, including former X Factor champion Louisa Johnson and YouTube vlogger Marcus Butler, who've dealt with confidence issues.

Cheryl said: "As a long-standing supporter of The Prince's Trust and spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris I am so happy to support this partnership.

"Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority.

"My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life."

The confidence training programme will form part of The Prince's Trust's existing courses running in 18 of its centres every three months.

Learning materials will also be available online for young people in need.

