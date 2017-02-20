Meet the plasterers, teachers and builders taking on Arsenal

Sutton United are getting ready to take on Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The teams will meet for the first time in their history at Gander Green Lane in front of 5,000 fans. Millions more will be tuning in to watch it on BBC One.

Arsenal players are paid millions but Sutton's players get £600 a week.

That means many of them have other jobs including teachers, carers, personal trainers and builders.

The teaching assistant

Dan Spence plays fullback for Sutton but he also works at a special needs school as a teaching assistant.

"It's completely different but it opens your eyes and it's very rewarding.

"There's a good bunch of 15 and 16-year-old boys who love football.

"Every playtime it's like we're going to do Sutton versus Leeds or Sutton versus Arsenal."

Dan says his students are fully behind his team too.

"It's a great buzz around the place - a few posters are up - they're really supporting us.

"The day after training normally you go into work and you speak to work colleagues about what you've been up to.

"To go in after playing Arsenal and telling them stories about the game... it's going to be amazing."

The salesman

Dan Fitchett works in an office and sells life insurance.

"I work there full time apart from training here twice a week in the mornings.

"It is what it is and it works well with football."

The striker admits playing for Sutton United - and playing against a Premier League side - helps him get on well with his clients.

"I ask them if they like football - and I might mention I'm playing Arsenal - it kind of helps with my sales definitely.

"And there are quite a few Arsenal fans in the office.

"It's quite a comedown when you're back into the office after playing such big games."

The framer

Goalkeeper Ross Worner is on to a good thing.

He frames football shirts for a living and is hoping to cash in on his club's big game against Arsenal.

"I've been framing all the boys' shirts from all the cup games.

"It's something I quite enjoy doing, being a footballer myself I had shirts I wanted framed, so I got into it.

"If I can get a few (Arsenal) shirts in, it'll help the cash flow.

"All the boys already said whatever shirt they get they want it framed, so work should be good for the next couple of weeks after the game."

The building supervisor

Jamie Collins plays centre back for Sutton United but for three days a week he's a building supervisor.

"Sometimes I get my hands dirty and do a little bit of labouring for the lads if we're short on people.

"It's a lot different from the football days but it's a good break.

"You work one day then train the next - so it's a good mix.

"My boss has been sympathetic and has given me some days off before the game.

"He's a Tottenham fan so he's hoping we do him a favour and beat Arsenal."

The company director

Arsene Wenger gets paid £8.9m but Sutton United manager Paul Doswell manages Sutton United for free.

In fact he even took out a personal loan to pay for the club's pitch.

Paul has a property business with 100 employees so he says he doesn't need another job.

He loves football that much.

