Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild paid-for downloadable content divides fans

Nintendo says downloadable content (DLC) will be available in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

As well as buying the game up-front, players will have the option to download new levels, outfits and difficulty modes at an extra cost.

It's divided fans, with some accusing Nintendo of "ripping them off".

The game comes out in March, with experts describing it as "vital" for the success of the company's new console, the Nintendo Switch.

DLC is commonplace in gaming, with expansion packs available for most major titles.

Nintendo's relationship with it, though, has always been slightly more hesitant than on rival consoles.

Former chief executive Satoru Iwata argued that, in principle, the company is in favour of it.

"When there are no more challenges and there is nothing more [a player] can do, if we then introduce a new level or a new character... we just increased their motivation to want to go back," he told Kotaku.com in 2012.

"[But] what we are not going to do is create a full game and then say, 'let's hold this back for DLC'.

"Our goal is to create DLC in such a way that consumers do not feel that they have been cheated or deceived."

The argument is about whether DLC offers hardcore fans the chance to buy optional extras, or whether it's just a way of charging more for things that should have been included to begin with.

That's exactly the pitfall that some fans claim Nintendo has fallen down here.

The game's producer, Eiji Aonuma, argues otherwise.

"Since this incarnation of Hyrule [the game's universe] is so huge, it's our hope that everyone who plays will have a wide variety of fun experiences as they explore," he said.

"To help people do that, we've decided to create additional content for the game - a first for the mainline Legend of Zelda series.

"With this additional content, we'd like to give even seasoned Hyrule explorers something new and fun."

And he's got some fans on his side.

Meanwhile, Kris has a solution for everyone.

