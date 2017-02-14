Stormzy says his door has been kicked in 'by Feds'

Stormzy claims his front door was kicked in by the police in the early hours of Tuesday.

The rapper tweeted a photo showing wooden panels lying across the floor.

"Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home," he wrote.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police has so far declined to comment.

Despite being part of the UK's grime scene for years, Stormzy is yet to release an album.

His debut is due to come out next Friday.

He teased fans earlier this month with a title, GSAP, along with the names of 16 tracks.

The Brit Award nominated star then announced this week that his Gang Sign and Prayers UK tour had sold out in less than four days.

He begins a 17-date string of gigs next month.

He spent last night at the Elle Style Awards, where he was pictured meeting Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw's mum.

But the rapper claims to have woken up this morning to a break-in.

Fans have been responding to the tweet.

