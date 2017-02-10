NHS crisis: Why I still love my job

NHS staff have been telling Newsbeat why they love their jobs and why they are optimistic about the future of the health service.

"The general consensus is that we are in a massive crisis at the moment," says Emily, a 23-year-old medical student who is training to be a doctor.

But nurses and trainee doctors we spoke to say it still feels "worth it".

One student nurse described the "amazing moment" a patient she'd cared for came out of a coma.

'You become the face of the NHS'

"One of the most frustrating things about working for the NHS is when you become the face of the NHS to the patient," says Grace, a student nurse from Southampton.

"You may be dealing with a situation that is completely beyond your control but you're on the frontline so as far as the patient is aware, you're the one to blame."

She says it's "hard to focus on your own learning" when all around you there is a sense of pressure.

"But there are also times where you started treating someone, they're really critically ill, then two months later you watch them walk out of hospital."

"I've treated a patient before who was in a coma for a couple of weeks and I was on shift when we decided to wake them up.

"It was the most amazing thing to see their eyes open for the first time and to hear their voice, to really get to know the personality behind the person we were treating.

Usama, 23, a medical student from Solihull, had a similar experience.

"Just a couple of days ago I saw someone come in with cardiac arrest and you go and check on them, and they're doing fine.

'They inspired me to be a nurse'

Zara, a 20-year-old student nurse from Durham, has been telling Newsbeat how she got into nursing.

"The reason I wanted to go into nursing is that I did volunteer work in a chemotheraphy unit at Sunderland hospital."

"The nurses I met, the doctors, the healthcare assistants, were amazing and inspirational. They inspired me to be a nurse.

"Even though the pressures of nursing are getting harder and harder, if you've got a real drive and passion to care for people, making them smile, it's so worth it.

"I would be lying if said I was feeling negative about my future career within the NHS. It's all about following a positive action and making sure your career in the NHS in the future is going to be great."

'I'm really excited about my future career in the NHS'

David, 24, from Glasgow, is training to be an occupational therapist in Leeds.

"My family have always worked in the NHS as long as I can remember," he tells Newsbeat. He began working in the health service eight years ago, as a domestic assistant in a small hospital in Scotland.

"I decided to go into occupational therapy because I've worked lower down in the NHS and was kind of overwhelmed by the effect a team can have on an individual."

He's preparing for a placement later this year. "Every week we go through scenarios that OTs might face in the workplace."

"Personally I'm really excited about my future career in the NHS. I think there are a lot of doors being opened for occupational therapists, especially in the community care aspect of things. Getting patients home is really important to the NHS."

But he concedes it's a "slightly worrying time" for staff with constant talk of crisis.

"Privatisation is already going on in the NHS. Private companies are being used by overstretched NHS facilities.

"I think it's a worrying route for the NHS to go down. Where is the line drawn? Before you know it, the NHS is no longer anything like it is at the moment."

Elena, 20, from Reading, is studying children's nursing.

"I decided to go into nursing because I've always liked the idea of looking after people.

"The pressure is quite high but I like the joy of putting a smile on a little child's face - as well as their family.

She aims to make the "whole experience of being in hospital as stress-free as possible".

"I work alongside the qualified nurses. I can do pretty much everything. I do 12-hour shifts like the normal nurses.

"The hardest bit is when you see a really sick child. You have to be able to detach yourself. You get used to it after a while."

