Restaurant apologises after rejecting waitress with emoji

The restaurant chain Miller & Carter has apologised after rejecting an 18-year-old for a waitress job with a crying emoji.

Megan Dixon was texted "It's a no x" soon after her interview at the branch in Enderby, Leicestershire.

She was then sent "Just not engaging. And answers we're "like" basic x", which included the crying emoji.

But the restaurant chain claims the interviewer sent the text "in error", as they were meant for the manager.

The A-level student was looking to earn some extra money for college, and applied for one of the 50 jobs that were being advertised.

She told the Sun newspaper: "At the end of the interview, I asked when I would hear back.

"She told me it was never more than a few days and she had my email. But I got the texts a few seconds after leaving.

"I was shocked. The least she should have given me was some proper feedback.

"And the laughing face emoji was so unprofessional."

In a statement Miller & Carter told us: "We can't apologise enough to Megan. It was never our intention to be disrespectful or upset her in any way.

"The texts were sent in error and were intended for our manager, not the candidate. However, we expect our team to act professionally at all times and to give constructive feedback after any interview via email.

"We are taking this extremely seriously and will be investigating to ensure it never happens again."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat