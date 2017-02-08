'I'm stuck in an overdraft cycle and I can't get out'

Max, who's 24, says his relationship with his overdraft is like being "stuck in a cycle" that he can't get out of.

He's got a £750 overdraft that he's charged to use, and says it's often paying for this which pushes him over the limit - and gets him a fine.

The consumer group Which? is calling for a cap on fines like this.

But the big banks say unarranged overdrafts are only designed to be used occasionally.

An unarranged overdraft is when you go into the red without warning your bank first.

Most banks will cover the amount you've gone overdrawn, but charge you a fee for doing so.

Which? looked at several accounts and worked out how much it would cost to go £100 overdrawn for a month.

Some high street banks were charging up to £180 in fees.

"If I go out on the weekend and only want to spend £30, I shouldn't be able to spend £40, or £60 or £80." Hannah, 19

Which? argues that this is more than it would cost to borrow the same amount from a payday loan company, an industry the government regulated in 2015.

"I have a £750 overdraft that I have to pay to use," Max tells Newsbeat.

"Paying the fee from this takes me over my limit, and I get charged again for being in my over, overdraft."

He says he's been in touch with his bank, but they say the fine is "company policy".

"I appreciate you've got to be careful when you're spending, but I'm stuck in a cycle and I can't get out of it.

"It feels like the banks are just allowed to whatever they want when they're multi-million pound companies."

Hannah is 19 and says her bank charged her £6 a day when she went overdrawn.

"I was pretty annoyed. I asked to have the unarranged overdraft facility taken off.

"They told me they couldn't do it, which I think is completely out of order.

"If I go out on the weekend and only want to spend £30, I shouldn't be able to spend £40, or £60 or £80."

What do the banks say?

The British Bankers Association represents more than 200 banks worldwide.

""Banks have invested heavily in digital technology to alert customers when their account might be slipping into the red and help them to avoid unnecessary fees and charges," a spokesperson told Newsbeat.

"We would always encourage customers who think they might need to borrow money to speak their bank to pre-arrange an overdraft facility, so they can be certain that payments will be made and keep borrowing costs down."

