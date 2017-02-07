Blind Date is returning to television and Olly Murs is rumoured as host

Blind Date is returning to television and Olly Murs is rumoured to be the new host.

The classic dating show, in which contestants picked a stranger to go on holiday with, ran on ITV from 1985 to 2003 and was presented by Cilla Black.

Channel 5 will be bringing it back later this year.

Vicky Pattison, Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan are the other presenters currently being considered, it's being claimed.

Blind Date was a huge hit for ITV in the 1980s and 1990s, bringing in audiences of up to 18 million on Saturday nights.

Cilla Black, who hosted the show, died in 2015 at the age of 72.

The reboot is expected to follow the original format, in which each contestant "blindly" picked their match from a choice of three, hidden from them by a screen.

By asking a series of - often cheesy - questions, they sussed out their love interests before picking just one to join them on an all-expenses paid holiday.

After choosing their partner, the other two rejects were paraded past them, before the screen was pulled back to reveal their date.

As you might expect, it worked out badly for most of the couples.

Cilla often had to break up arguments when they returned to the studio the following week to let viewers know how the holidays had gone.

But it did result in three marriages.

The new version will be co-produced by So Television, who make The Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Channel 5 haven't confirmed whether legendary voiceover artist Graham Skidmore, known to fans as "Our Graham" will be returning.

