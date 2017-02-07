Kanye West deletes tweets about meeting Donald Trump

Cast your mind back to Trump Tower on 13 December 13 2016 - Donald Trump emerges in his lobby with Kanye West.

The then president-elect told reporters they were meeting as "just friends" - but the rapper was less chatty.

In a series of tweets Kanye then explained they had met to "discuss multicultural issues" - but those posts have now been deleted.

He faced criticism for the meet, including from John Legend who described it as a "publicity stunt".

West has previously said he would run for president in 2020 and told an audience that if he had voted in November's election he would have picked Donald Trump.

At the gig in San Jose, some fans booed him and threw items on stage.

He also asked for people to "stop focusing on racism", saying: "This world is racist, ok. Let's stop being distracted to focus on that as much. We are in a racist country - period."

Meanwhile King Myers, who's signed to West's music label, has released Propaganda, an anti-Trump anthem.

Kanye produced it, and it calls for the president to be impeached...how times have changed.

