Sir Bradley Wiggins injured in The Jump training but will continue with show

Sir Bradley Wiggins has sufered a foot injury while in training for The Jump.

Britain's most decorated Olympian posted on Instagram that the "show must go on" while being bandaged up in Austria.

The fourth series of the Channel 4 winter sports show begins on Sunday and has already lost model Vogue Williams who injured her knee in training.

Last year, seven contestants had to pull out with four needing hospital treatment.

He's one of the top names taking part in this year's show.

Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox will also be taking part, as well as Spencer Matthews, Lydia Bright and Louis Smith.

Sir Bradley had said he wasn't worried about potential injuries.

"People go skiing and hurt themselves all the time, it's the nature of the sport," he said last week.

"It's a good show and I've always enjoyed watching it, so I'm pleased to be here."

Last year Tina Hobley said she was still struggling with injuries caused by her accident on the show.

Her elbow came out of its socket, her arm was broken in two places and she sustained injuries to her shoulder and knee.

"For much of the year I haven't been able to drive, dress, wash my hair or have a bath unaided," she said.

